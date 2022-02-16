YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unknown person tries to enter NSA Ajit Doval's residence, detained

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 16: An unknown person tried to enter NSA Ajit Doval's residence. He was stopped by security forces and detained.

    Ajit Doval
    Ajit Doval

    According to the primary investigation, he seems to be mentally disturbed. He was driving a rented car. He is being investigated by a special cell of Delhi Police.

    Doval had largely shaped India's national security policy in the past five years. One of the key areas of focus was Kashmir, where one got to witness his famous doctrine in force.

    Doval was appointed as the NSA in 2014. He previously served as the Director of the Intelligence Bureau in 2004-05.

    It was under his supervision that both the surgical and Balakot strikes took place. On 30 May 2014, Doval was appointed as India's fifth National Security Advisor.

    In June 2014, Doval played a crucial role in ensuring the secure return of 46 Indian nurses who were trapped in a hospital in Tikrit, Iraq. After family members lost all contact from these nurses, following the capture of Mosul by ISIL. Doval, on a top secret mission flew to Iraq on 25 June 2014 to understand the position on the ground and make high-level contacts in the Iraqi government.

    More AJIT DOVAL News  

    Read more about:

    ajit doval

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X