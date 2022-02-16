Unknown person tries to enter NSA Ajit Doval's residence, detained

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 16: An unknown person tried to enter NSA Ajit Doval's residence. He was stopped by security forces and detained.

According to the primary investigation, he seems to be mentally disturbed. He was driving a rented car. He is being investigated by a special cell of Delhi Police.

Doval had largely shaped India's national security policy in the past five years. One of the key areas of focus was Kashmir, where one got to witness his famous doctrine in force.

Doval was appointed as the NSA in 2014. He previously served as the Director of the Intelligence Bureau in 2004-05.

It was under his supervision that both the surgical and Balakot strikes took place. On 30 May 2014, Doval was appointed as India's fifth National Security Advisor.

In June 2014, Doval played a crucial role in ensuring the secure return of 46 Indian nurses who were trapped in a hospital in Tikrit, Iraq. After family members lost all contact from these nurses, following the capture of Mosul by ISIL. Doval, on a top secret mission flew to Iraq on 25 June 2014 to understand the position on the ground and make high-level contacts in the Iraqi government.