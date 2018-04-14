University of Calcutta B.Com 1st Semester result declared, how to check

The University of Calcutta B.Com 1st Semester result has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

The candidates can access the Calcutta University B.Com. first semester from the official results portal of West Bengal after entering the examination roll numbers. University of Calcutta had declared the results of B.Com. Part I (Honours and Major) examination results on January 17, 2018. The University had declared the B.A., B.Sc. Part 1 exam results on 25 January 2018. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.

How to check University of Calcutta B.Com 1st Semester result:

Go to wbresults.nic.in

Click on the link 'Result of B.Com. 1st Semester (Under CBCS ) Examination (Honours & General), 2017'.

Enter roll number

Submit

View result

Take a printout

