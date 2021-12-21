YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Union minister Smriti Irani introduces Marriage bill in Lok Sabha, referred to Par panel

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 21: A bill that seeks to have a uniform age of marriage for men and women was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid protests by opposition members, with Union minister Smriti Irani urging the chair to refer it to a parliamentary panel.

    Union minister Smriti Irani introduces Marriage bill in Lok Sabha, referred to Par panel

    Irani introduced the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2021 that seeks to increase the legal minimum age for women to marry to 21 years, bringing it at par with that of men. Irani said the bill also seeks to override all existing laws, including any custom, usage or practice governing the parties in relation to marriage.

    The bill was referred to a parliamentary panel for detailed scrutiny. The House was later adjourned for the day amid continuous protests by opposition members over various issues, including the Lakhimpur Kheri killings.

    More WINTER SESSION News  

    Read more about:

    winter session

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 15:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X