Union cabinet meeting set to be held tomorrow

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 22: Amid the speculation over a possible cabinet expansion, a meeting of the Union cabinet is scheduled to be held at 11 am on Wednesday.

The meet comes after a series of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda.

There is a lot of anticipation around the Cabinet reshuffle and if this happens, it would be the first since the NDA returned to power under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in 2019.

Several ministers are overburdened with numerous portfolios and hence the reshuffle becomes important so that they are eased of their responsibilities.

Some of the new entrants would include, former Assam chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, former Uttarakhand CM, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel from Uttar Pradesh.

The reshuffle would also see the filling up of vacant ministries due to the deaths of Paswan and Suresh Angadi. The vacancies created due to the exit of Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal and Arvind Samant of the Shiv Sena will also be filled up during the reshuffle.

The reshuffle would also keep in mind the states going to polls next year. The performance of the minsters in the handling of the pandemic will also be taken into account. Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh will be going to polls in the immediate future.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 17:04 [IST]