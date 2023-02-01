Union Budget 2023: Full list of what is costlier, what is cheaper

Big relief for middle class, no tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh

New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth Budget 2023, which aims to keep India as the world's fastest-growing economy.

Following are the items that will become costlier or cheaper after customs duty changes post Union Budget 2023-24. However, many things will cost less as customs duties on several items have been reduced. Look at the products/items that will cost more and less.

As a result, there are minor changes in the basic custom duties, cesses & surcharges on some items including toys, bicycles, and automobiles.

What is cheaper, what is costlier?

CHEAPER

Chimneys' heat coil

Parts of open cells of TV panels

Import of certain inputs for mobile phone manufacturing

Govt to reduce customs duty on shrimp feed to promote exports

Seeds used in manufacturing of lab-grown diamonds.

Denatured Ethyl alcohol

Lithium batteries

Electric vehicle

Mobile Phones

Camera lenses for phones, laptops, and DSLRs

Toys and part of toys

Bicycles

Cars

Acid grade fluorspar

COSTLIER

Gold, Silver and Diamonds

Platinum items

Gold bars

Cigarette: Government has proposed a 16% hike in the duty.

Kitchen electric chimney

Rubber

Copper scrap