Union Budget 2023: Full list of what is costlier, what is cheaper

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth Budget 2023, which aims to keep India as the world's fastest-growing economy.

    Following are the items that will become costlier or cheaper after customs duty changes post Union Budget 2023-24. However, many things will cost less as customs duties on several items have been reduced. Look at the products/items that will cost more and less.

    As a result, there are minor changes in the basic custom duties, cesses & surcharges on some items including toys, bicycles, and automobiles.

    What is cheaper, what is costlier?

    CHEAPER

    • Chimneys' heat coil
    • Parts of open cells of TV panels
    • Import of certain inputs for mobile phone manufacturing
    • Govt to reduce customs duty on shrimp feed to promote exports
    • Seeds used in manufacturing of lab-grown diamonds.
    • Denatured Ethyl alcohol
    • Lithium batteries
    • Electric vehicle
    • Mobile Phones
    • Camera lenses for phones, laptops, and DSLRs
    • Toys and part of toys
    • Bicycles
    • Cars
    • Acid grade fluorspar

    COSTLIER

    • Gold, Silver and Diamonds
    • Platinum items
    • Gold bars
    • Cigarette: Government has proposed a 16% hike in the duty.
    • Kitchen electric chimney
    • Rubber
    • Copper scrap

