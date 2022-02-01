Union Budget 2022: Twitter turns into a meme fest

Budget 2022: At 8989 words and 92 minutes, it’s Sitharaman’s shortest ever speech

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: Twitter has been flooded with memes after Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fourth budget today.

Many users have posted funny memes and this is a laugh fest. Let us take a look at some of the hilarious posts ahead and after the budget was presented.

Some big announcement may or may not come out of the Budget



But one thing is for sure



A lot of memes are going to come 😂😂😂 — Aditya Kondawar (@aditya_kondawar) January 31, 2022

I am waiting for the Budget 2022, more than I wait for Diwali or my birthday...😬#Budget2022 #StockMarket — Aavani Sharma~∆$ (@aavani_sharma) January 29, 2022

Government to tax paying middle class during every budget #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/bcui8qTRTA — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) January 30, 2022

Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 14:36 [IST]