Union Budget 2021: FM announces highway projects in 4 poll bound states

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech announced highway projects for the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam. All the four states will be going to polls in April-May this year.

The Finance Minister said that the government aims to complete 11,0000 kilometres of national highway infrastructure this year. The Finance Minister announced 675 kilometres of highway works for West Bengal at a cost of Rs 25,0000 crore.

Budget 2021: Rs 35,000 crore announced for COVID-19 vaccine

Sitharaman said that more economic corridors are being planned to boost road infrastructure.

She also announced a record of Rs 1.10 lakh crore outlay for the Railways, of which Rs 17 lakh crore is for capital expenditure. An announcement of Rs 18,000 crore was also made for public buses.