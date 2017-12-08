UNESCO recognizes Kumbh Mela as India's Intangible Cultural Heritage

The 12th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage has inscribed Kumbh Mela in the Intangible Cultural Heritage list along with sport, craftsmanship, musical instruments of 11 countries. The meeting took place in Jeju Island, Republic of Korea.

Over the six days, the 24 members of the Committee, elected by the General Assembly of the 2003 Convention, discussed a number of issues that are important for the safeguarding of living

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said recognition of Kumbh Mela is a matter of immense joy and pride for India.