Karnataka: 2 dead, 22 injured as under-construction building collapses in Dharwad

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Mar 19: Two persons killed and 22 others injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Dharwad, Karnataka, on Tuesday. Around 40 people are feared-trapped under the debris.

Section 144 has been imposed to control the crowd gathering at the spot where the building is collapsed.

District Collector Deepa Cholan, Police and fire tenders have rushed to the spot in Kumareshwara Nagar. According to reports, search and rescue operation is underway; 3 fire engines, 4 JCBs and 10 ambulances present at the accident spot.

Injured people have been shifted to nearby hospital.

According to reports, the building belongs to a relative of former Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni. He visted the spot and assured action against those responsible for the tragedy. He admitted that one of the owners is a relative of his.

Basavraj Nigadi, Gangadhar Shintre, Ravi Sobrad are the owners of building that collapsed in Dharwad today. Gangadhar Shintre is father-in-law of Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni.

KarnatakaChief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has instructed Chief Secretaryto supervise rescue operations.

Karnataka CM tweeted, "Shocked to learn about the collapse of an under-construction building in Dharwad. I've instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. I have also directed the CS to send additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight to Dharwad."

Shocked to learn about the collapse of an under-construction building in Dharwad. I have instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. I have also directed the CS to send additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight to #Dharwad . — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) March 19, 2019