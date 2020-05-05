‘Unbelievably cruel’: Omar Abdullah slams extension of Mufti’s detention

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, May 05: Jammu and Kashmir leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday slammed the government over extension of Mehbooba Mufti's custody calling it an unbelievably cruel and retrograde decision.

"Unbelievably cruel & retrograde decision to extend @MehboobaMufti's detention. Nothing she has done or said in any way justifies the way the Indian state has treated her & the others detained," he tweeted.

"For a government that is making tall claims about normality in J&K the last few days coupled with the extension of Ms Mufti's detention is proof enough that Modi ji has single handedly pushed J&K back decades," he added.

The detention of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under the stringent Public Safety Act was extended by three months, hours before it was due to expire.

In a similar move, the detention of former minister and senior National Conference leader Ali Mohammed Sagar, and senior PDP leader and uncle of Mufti, Sartaj Madani, was also extended by another three months.