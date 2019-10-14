  • search
    Unable to observe Valmiki Jayanti, Dalit men sit on hunger strike in Tihar jail

    New Delhi, Oct 14: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and scores of Dalit men lodged in the Tihar Jail on Sunday sat on a hunger strike protesting against the jail authorities who allegedly denied them permission to observe Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

    The Dalit group threatened to gherao Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Monday on the issue. Bhim Army spokesperson Kush Ambedkarwadi said scores of Dalit inmates in the Tihar Jail had on Saturday demanded the jail authorities to provide them a poster of Maharishi Valmiki to offer tributes on the occasion.

    Unable to observe Valmiki Jayanti, Dalit men sit on hunger strike in Tihar jail

    "The jail authorities didn't give us a poster. Hundreds of Dalit men lodged along with Chandrashekhar Azad have proceeded on a hunger strike against this," he said.

    Chidambaram who was rushed to AIIMS back in Tihar after medical checkup

    "It's a violation of our fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution. What's more disappointing is that Delhi Jail Minister Satyendar Jain and Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who has been vocal on Dalit issues, has been keeping mum," Kush claimed.

    A tweet from Chandrashekhar Azad's Twitter handle read "the Bhim Army will gherao the resident of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal if he failed to make arrangements to observe Valmiki Jayanti in the Tihar Jail".

    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 6:06 [IST]
