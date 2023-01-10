Unable to bear India’s fury, desperate Pakistan activates all its terror launch pads

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

The fact is that Pakistan is a dying county. The Islamic nation is facing its worst economic crisis and this is coupled with the massive Chinese debt trap

New Delhi, Jan 10: With almost everything plunging to new lows in Pakistan, it is now doing what it does best. It has activated all its terror units in Pakistan and is planning a major offensive in India, especially Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan's economy has hit a major low with forex reserves at just USD 4.5 billion. Now in a bid to create a diversion from issues such as economy, Chinese debt and double-digit inflation, Rawalpindi is now training its guns on India in bid to create a diversion and hoodwink its nationals, an official OneIndia spoke with said.

The civilian fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir fell by 13.5 per cent last year when compared to 2021. This year, the Ministry of Home Affairs has launched an all out offensive to target groups such as the The Resistence Front which have been primarily involved in the killing of civilians.

Pakistan had an earmarked budget of Rs 3,500 cr annum for its honey trap module

The big headache for the security forces is the infiltration bids that are being made in a big way. The Indian Forces have managed to wade away several such bids. Moreover Pakistan has been getting desperate as the forces in India have managed to gun down a large number of terrorists in recent months.

In December, Union Minister of State for Home told the Parliament that 180 terrorists had been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022. He also said that 62 security personnel including 31 civilians too had lost their lives.

In October last year, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said that Pakistan is trying to push terrorists near the Line of Control. The infiltration attempts are ongoing in a big way, although the Pakistan Army continues to respect the ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control.

In addition to activating all its terror launch pads, Pakistan has also indulged in psy-ops to keep Jammu and Kashmir under the boil. The The Resistence Front has been releasing names of Hindus and putting out hit-lists.

A Hindustan Times report said that Pakistan is also supplying weapons and explosives by using drones. Until November 30 2022, there were 268 drone sightings along the India-Pakistan border when compared to the 109 in 2021. In the years 2020 and 2019, the number of drone sightings were 49 and 35 respectively. The drones are being launched the Jaish-e-Mohammad's Kashif Jan, Abdul Manan and Sari Zarar.

Pakistan hopes to open infiltration routes by striking terror in J&K’s Rajouri

The MHA on its part has banned the The Resistence Front, has plans of revamping the Village Defence Groups and declared the People's Anti-Fascist Front as a terror group.

The official cited above says that the the push would not only be in Jammu and Kashmir. There would be a similar push in Punjab as well. The ISI has been trying to activate its modules in Punjab with the intention of reviewing the Khalistan movement. It has also been fading the Khalistan backers in Canada, UK and Germany with the intention of spreading anti-India propaganda. In a nut-shell to put all this while is a part of Pakistan's policy of bleeding India with a thousand cuts, in reality it is also a massive cover-up job for the massive failures of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 12:27 [IST]