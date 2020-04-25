Umar Khalid, Safoora Zargar, PFI, student activists and the one link to Delhi riots

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 25: The probe into the northeast Delhi riots have thrown up several more facts and the investigators are now joining the dots.

Several more students have come under the scanner. The Delhi police while scanning the WhatsApp chats of several persons has learnt that there is a common link. Under the scanner are members of the Popular Front of India, All India Students' Association and the Jamia Coordination Committee.

It may be recalled that the police had slapped charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against two Jamia students and former JNU student, Umar Khalid.

Charges under the UAPA were also slapped against RJD's youth wing president, Meeran Haider, JCC media coordinator, Safoora Zargar and a northeast Delhi resident, Danish.

The police have found that there is a common link between all of them. All of them were discussing the protest apart from the security arrangements by the police. The chats further revealed that these persons had allegedly asked for the mobilisation of people in large numbers. The focus was to bring more women and children, the probe also found.

The riots were incited mostly by these persons. Some had made provocative speeches, which led to the protest turning violent, the police also added.

Zargar, it may be recalled was arrested on April 13. The police said that she was among those who organised the anti-Citizenship law protest and road blockage. The protest, it may be recalled had turned violent.

A Delhi police source told OneIndia that the reason for them adding UAPA was due to the links with the Popular Front of India. The first FIR was registered in March based on the information provided by sub-inspector, Arvind Kumar. He had said that the violence was a pre-meditated conspiracy alleged hatched by Khalid, Danish and two others.

Khalid is alleged to have given provocative speeches at two different places. He had appealed to the citizens to come out on the streets and block roads, at a time when US President, Donald Trump was visiting India. The intent was to spread a propaganda at an international level, the police also said.

The FIR says that Danish was given the responsibility of gathering the people from different places to take part in the violence. Women and children were made to block the roads to create tension.

"While investigating Jamia and NE riot cases, Delhi Police has done its job sincerely and impartially. All arrests have been made based on scientific and forensic evidence," the Delhi police had tweeted on April 20.