Ultimate Jugaad: Watch viral video of man taking wife to quarantine centre

New Delhi, June 15: With COVID-19 around, all we hear are words such a quarantine, oxygen, vaccination etc.

Now here is a video of a man taking his wife to the quarantine centre and you must view it as the method that he has adopted in this undated video is extremely innovative. The video was shot in Mizoram and shared on Twitter by IPS officer Ripun Sharma. He wrote, " husband taking his #Covid_positive WIFE to #quarantine_centre in #Mizoram #INNOVATIVE METHOD. #AtmanirbharBharat #Jugaad."

In the video one can see the man driving a jeep with a trailer attached to it. He then stops the jeep near the lady. She then places a blue chair in the trailer and then sits on it before the husband drives away. Before they leave for the quarantine centre, both wave their hands to the camera.

"Ye technology India se bahar nhi jani chahiye," one user wrote, while another said simple and innovative.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 11:51 [IST]