Ukraine vs Russia: How do the militaries match up

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 24: Russia today declared military action in Ukraine amidst widespread condemnation from many countries. Ukraine has said that it would do anything to defend itself.

How do Russia and Ukraine compare against each other? Let us have a look:

Pwrdindx score:

Ukraine: 22 of 140

Russia: 2 of 140

Manpower:

Ukraine: 43,745,640

Russia: 142,320,790

Defence Budget:

Ukraine: $11,870,000,000

Russia: $154,000,000,000

Airpower:

Ukraine: 318

Russia: 4,173

Helicopters:

Ukraine: 112

Russia: 1,543

Attack helicopters:

Ukraine: 34

Russia: 544

Tanks:

Ukraine: 2,596

Russia: 12,420

Armoured vehicles:

Ukraine: 12,303

Russia: 30,122

Mobile Rocket Projectors:

Ukraine: 490

Russia: 3,391

Naval Fleet Strength

Ukraine: 38

Russia: 605

Aircraft Carriers:

Ukraine: 0

Russia: 1

Submarines:

Ukraine: 0

Russia: 70

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:17 [IST]