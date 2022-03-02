YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ukraine crisis: Modi speaks to Putin; discusses safe evacuation of Indians from conflict zones

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas in Ukraine.

    Ukraine crisis: Modi speaks to his Putin; discusses safe evacuation of Indians from conflict zones

    An official statement said the two leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv city where many Indian students are stuck. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

    The leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck," the statement said. "They discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas," it added. PTI

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi valdimir putin russian president vladimir putin

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 23:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X