Ukraine-Russia tensions: India asks its citizens to leave Kiev temporarily

New Delhi, Feb 15: The Embassy of India in Kyiv has asked Indian students, especially those whose stay is not essential, to return to India, in view of the looming threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily," it said.

"Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine," the embassy said. The embassy also asked Indian nationals to keep it informed about their status in that country to enable the mission to reach out to them when required.

"Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required," the embassy said. It said the mission continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter conflict since 2014, when Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly leader was driven from office by a popular uprising. Moscow responded by annexing the Crimean Peninsula and then backing a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has killed over 14,000 people.

A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany helped halt large-scale battles, but regular skirmishes have continued, and efforts to reach a political settlement have stalled.

Russia denies it intends to invade but has massed well over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and has sent troops to exercises in neighbouring Belarus. US officials say Russia's buildup of firepower has reached the point where it could invade on short notice.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has downplayed concerns about an invasion, urging the country to remain calm.

"I believe that today in the information space there is a lot of information," he said Saturday.

The timing of any possible Russian military action remains a key question.