Ukraine Crisis: Don't wait, return immediately, Indian Embassy tells students

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 22: Amid the growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday asked Indian students to return home rather than wait for confirmation of online classes by universities.

"The Embassy of India is receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by Medical Universities. In this regard, as informed earlier, the Embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining the education process for Indian students. Students are advised, in the interest of their safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for official confirmation from universities," tweeted the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.

The advisory was issued after parents of several Indian students in Ukraine expressed concerns over the current situation.

A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared to be imminent Monday, if not already underway, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 13:40 [IST]