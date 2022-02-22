YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ukraine Crisis: Don't wait, return immediately, Indian Embassy tells students

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 22: Amid the growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday asked Indian students to return home rather than wait for confirmation of online classes by universities.

    Ukraine Crisis: Dont wait, return immediately, Indian Embassy tells students

    "The Embassy of India is receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by Medical Universities. In this regard, as informed earlier, the Embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining the education process for Indian students. Students are advised, in the interest of their safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for official confirmation from universities," tweeted the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.

    The advisory was issued after parents of several Indian students in Ukraine expressed concerns over the current situation.

    A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared to be imminent Monday, if not already underway, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

    More UKRAINE News  

    Read more about:

    ukraine indian embassy

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 13:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X