Ukraine ambassador’s phone snatched at Red Fort

Ukrainian ambassador to India Igor Polikha wrote to Ministry of Home Affairs and Delhi Commissioner of Police after his phone was snatched while clicking photos near Red Fort.

Ukrainian ambassador to India Igor Polikha. Courtesy: ANI news
According to ANI report, the theft took place on September 20, when Polikha was clicking images of the monument from Anguri Bagh Temple.

As per reports, a young man snatched the phone and fled from the scene, the report adds. The Ambassador was alone at the time of the incident. The report adds that Polikha tried to run after the snatcher but was unable to catch him.

A case was registered by Delhi Police at the Lal Quila Police station. The police are trying to identify the culprit based on CCTV footage from the area. At least 100 youths have been questioned by the police over the incident, the report further adds.

Story first published: Friday, September 22, 2017, 16:25 [IST]
