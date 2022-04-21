UK PM Boris Johnson’s India visit: Times when PM Modi showcased 'Incredible India' to foreign dignitaries

As we face threats from autocratic states ...: Boris Johnson ahead of India visit

New Delhi, Apr 21: Ahmedabad will be the first stop on Boris Johnson's checklist as he lands in India for a bilateral talk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Johnson becomes the first British Prime Minister to visit Gujarat, the ancestral home of around half of the British-Indian diaspora population in the UK.

His first visit to India as United Kingdom Prime Minister will begin on April 21 with a trip to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, which is Prime Minister Modi's home state.

Johnson's Ahmedabad visit is also an example of PM Modi's personal touch in diplomacy to further India's interests and strengthen relations with the world at large.

This is not the first time that PM Modi is hosting a foreign leader outside Delhi, which earlier used to be a norm. Since 2014, dignitaries from across the world have had a first-hand experience the hospitality of 'Incredible India'.

Xi Jinping Xi Jinping is the first important foreign dignitary to begin his India visit from Gujarat. In 2014, PM Modi and Xi Jinping took a stroll on the picturesque Sabarmati riverfront, sat on a swing and watched traditional folk dances of Gujarat. Donald Trump In 2020, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were given a rousing welcome in presence of more than 100,000 people at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. The event was shown live by over 180 TV channels. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa visited Mumbai, Goa in February 2020 and attended the 'India Portugal Business Forum' there. Xi Jinping Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for the second informal summit in the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, or Mamallapuram, almost 50 kilometers south of Chennai. The two leaders walked over to Arjuna's Penance sculpture and Krishna's Butter Ball. Emmanuel Macron In March 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron visited Varanasi, which is Modi's parliamentary constituency, in Uttar Pradesh. Macron enjoyed a boat ride with PM Modi on the Ganga with a glimpse of the rich cultural heritage of the temple city. Ivanka Trump In 2017, Ivanka Trump was hosted in Hyderabad, southern India, who visited India to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, an annual conference that connects start-up founders and entrepreneurs with potential investors. Justin Trudeau On February 2021, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau offered prayers at the Golden Temple, where he was presented with a traditional robe of honour. Shinzo Abe On September 13, 2017, Shinzo Abe visited Sidi Saiyyed Ki Jaali, a 16th century mosque in the old city of Ahmedabad, soon after the latters arrival here on a two-day visit. Francois Hollande In 2016, PM Modi hosted former French President Francois Hollande in Chandigarh, where they visited the Rock Garden. Shinzo Abe In December 2015, Shinzo Abe attended the spectacular sunset Ganga Aarti at the fabled Dashashwamedh Ghat, marking a new chapter in traditional cultural ties between the two countries.

