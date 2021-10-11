UK PM Boris Johnson dials PM Modi, discusses Afghanistan, vaccine issue, climate conference

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Monday agreed on the need for a coordinated international approach to engagement with the Taliban, emphasising the importance of upholding human rights in the country.

Both the prime ministers welcomed the progress made on the 2030 Roadmap since it was agreed by Johnson and Modi in May.

"This includes in areas such as trade and defence. The leaders looked forward to the upcoming visit of the UK Carrier Strike Group to India and the deepening of the UK-India strategic partnership," it said.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi later said, "Was a pleasure to speak to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. We reviewed progress on the India-UK Agenda 2030, exchanged views on climate action in the context of the forthcoming COP-26 in Glasgow, and shared our assessments on regional issues including Afghanistan."

According to the statement issued by the UK, Johnson underlined the importance of making concrete progress on climate change ahead of and at the upcoming COP26 Summit. He noted that India already lead the world in renewable technology and expressed his hope that they will commit to a more ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution and to achieving Net Zero emissions.

Johnson and PM Modi discussed the shared fight against coronavirus and the importance of cautiously opening up international travel. They agreed the UK's recognition of Indian vaccine certification is a welcome development to that end.

The telephone talks came four days after the UK announced that Indian travellers fully vaccinated with both doses of Covishield or any other vaccine approved by it will not require to undergo a 10-day mandatory quarantine on arrival from October 11.

Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 16:01 [IST]