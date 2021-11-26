Udhampur Durg Express catches fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena; no casualties [Video]

Mehbooba Mufti thanks Modi for supporting her government during difficult times

oi-Prakash KL

Moreno, Nov 26: Two bogies of Udhampur Express train caught fire at Hetampur station between Morena and Dholpur in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said. It was heading to Durg from Delhi.

Some eye-witnesses claimed that four bogies had caught fire, but Saraichola police station in-charge Rishikesh Sharma said only two bogies were affected, reports PTI.

Morena, Madhya Pradesh | Udhampur-Durg Express's A1 & A2 coaches reported fire due to unknown reasons after leaving the Hetampur Railway Station; no casualties were reported & passengers have been evacuated: Dr Shivam Sharma, CPRO/NCR



(Video Courtesy: Unverified Source) pic.twitter.com/xzRnk7Xja2 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021

The fire was caught for unknown reasons after leaving the Hetampur Railway Station. However, no casualties were reported and passengers have been evacuated, Dr Shivam Sharma, CPRO/NCR, said.

The front part of the train has been separated and the fire brigade has reached the spot. This train has been stopped and all other trains on the route are running as per the schedules, Sharma added.

The video of the incident has now gone viral.

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 18:23 [IST]