YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Udhampur Durg Express catches fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena; no casualties [Video]

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moreno, Nov 26: Two bogies of Udhampur Express train caught fire at Hetampur station between Morena and Dholpur in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said. It was heading to Durg from Delhi.

    Udhampur Durg Express catches fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena; no casualties [Video]

    Some eye-witnesses claimed that four bogies had caught fire, but Saraichola police station in-charge Rishikesh Sharma said only two bogies were affected, reports PTI.

    The fire was caught for unknown reasons after leaving the Hetampur Railway Station. However, no casualties were reported and passengers have been evacuated, Dr Shivam Sharma, CPRO/NCR, said.

    The front part of the train has been separated and the fire brigade has reached the spot. This train has been stopped and all other trains on the route are running as per the schedules, Sharma added.

    The video of the incident has now gone viral.

    More UDHAMPUR News  

    Read more about:

    udhampur train

    Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 18:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X