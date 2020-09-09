'Uddhav thackeray, tujhe kya lagta hai': Kangana slams Maha CM

Mumbai, Sep 09: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been locked in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena and Maharashtra government, has posted a video message slamming Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after the BMC demolished parts of her home in Mumbai.

"Uddhav Thackeray, tujhe kya lagta hai? (what do you think?) That you colluded along with the film mafia, demolished my home and took revenge on me? My home was demolished today, your arrogance will crumble tomorrow," Kangana Ranaut said.

"This is the wheel of time, remember, it never stays the same," warned the 33-year-old actor, hours after Mumbai's civic body BMC demolished what it called illegal alternations at her office in Pali Hills.

The Bombay High Court ordered a stop to the demolition and served notice to the BMC, which is controlled by the Chief Minister's Shiv Sena.

BMC had on Tuesday given a 24-hour ultimatum to the actor directing her to produce permission for the building construction.

BMC notice says that Kangana has failed to produce permission and that the municipal body has turned down her request for 7 days time. It further states that the structure will be demolished at the 'risk, cost and consequence' of Kangana Ranaut.

"I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy Slightly smiling face," she tweeted, ahead of her arrival in Mumbai. Her other tweet read, "Pakistan."

Kangana has courted a controversy with her recent comments about the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra. In response to a remark by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut where he asked her not to come back to the city after she claimed she felt unsafe in the city, Kangana had compared Mumbai with PoK.