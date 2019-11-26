  • search
    Uddhav Thackeray to take oath as Maha CM on Nov 28

    By PTI
    Mumbai, Nov 26: After a long power tussle in Maharashtra the Thackeray gains Chif Minister post in Maharashtra on Tuesday. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress combine Chief Ministerial nominee Uddhav Thackeray will be take the oath on November 28.

    Although, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar had earlier said at a NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress meeting today that the swearing-in ceremony for the CM post will take place on December 1 but the date has been rescheduled to November 28 after Uddhav Thackeray met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday night.

    After ther three party meeting Uddhav Thackeray met Maharashtra Governor B K Koshyari along with the other top NCP and Congress leaders of the state to stake claim to form finally government in the state.

    According to PTI a Sena leader who accompanied Uddhav said, "Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as chief minister on November 28 at Shivaji Park ground."

    Reportedly, the rest of the cabinet will be sworn in later.

    Leader of legislative wing of the Congress, Balasaheb Thorat has confirmed that Thackeray will take oath on November 28.

    Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thaeray's son, Aaditya Thackeray after meeting Governor said that the Governor gave them their and the chance to form government.

    Aaditya also added that, they want to work for the people and provide a stable government to the state.

    'Chanakya' Sharad Pawar outwits BJP, becomes Maharashtra man of match

    The MLASs and leaders of the three parties NCP-Shiv Sena- Congress alliance 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' have submitted letter to Governor today night after their party meeting, declaring Shiv Sena Chief Udhhav Thackeray as their leader.

    NCP leader Nawab Malik today said, "Sharad Pawar, the 'Chanakya' of Maharashtra, has defeated other Chanakya."

