Uddhav Thackeray's relative raided, Rs 6.45 crore frozen

    Mumbai, Mar 22: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law was raided by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday. The agency has freezed assets worth Rs 6.45 crore in a money laundering case.

    The ED on Tuesday said it has attached assets worth Rs 6.45 crore of a company owned by the brother-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in connection with a money laundering investigation.

    In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach 11 residential flats in Neelambari project, located in Thane near Mumbai, of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited. Shridhar Madhav Patankar, the brother of Thackeray's wife Rashmi, "owns and controls" Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited, it said.

    The agency alleged funds that were allegedly siphoned off in a money laundering case being investigated against a company named Pushpak Bullion were "parked" in the real estate projects of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt. Ltd.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 18:58 [IST]
