Uddhav Thackeray calls emergency meeting as Eknath Shinde, other MLAs go 'untraceable'

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jun 21: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an urgent meeting of all Shiv Sena MLAs on Tuesday, amid reports of Eknath Shinde with 11 MLAs gone 'out of reach' since Monday's legislative council elections.

Reportedly, all MLAs have been strictly asked to remain present in the meeting.

The opposition BJP on Monday won all five seats it contested in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections for 10 seats, while Congress candidate and Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost, in another setback for the MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, after the Rajya Sabha polls earlier this month.

Two candidates each of the Shiv Sena and NCP won, while the Congress managed to bag just one seat.

Ten Council seats were up for grabs and 11 candidates were in the fray for the elections, which came days after the Rajya Sabha polls, which saw the BJP handing an embarrassing defeat to the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 10:57 [IST]