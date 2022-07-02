Spread of Radicalisation in Rajasthan linked to the rise in foreign funded Mosques at Pakistan border

2611- The bike number of the terrorists who killed Hindu tailor in Udaipur

Udaipur Tailor murder: 4-hour curfew break today, Internet still suspended

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Udaipur, July 02: The district administration here has relaxed the curfew, imposed in seven police station limits in the aftermath of a tailor's murder by radical elements recently, for four hours from 12 pm, an official said.

Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death on Tuesday allegedly by two men for extending support on social media to a controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The two alleged killers were arrested hours later in Rajsamand.

"Curfew has been relaxed from 12 pm to 4 pm on Saturday," a district administration officer said.

It was imposed in Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mata, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura and Savina police station areas on Tuesday night.

The decision was taken after reviewing the situation. With peaceful conduct of the Jagannath Rath Yatra on Friday, in which thousands of people took part, the administration has decided to give a relaxation today, official sources said.

Lal, 48, was murdered on Tuesday by two men who filmed the killing. Later, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad put out another video in which they bragged about the murder and also threatened to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two have been arrested, and five others have been detained. The two have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Udaipur police came under criticism for not providing security to Kanhaiya Lal after he complained of threats over a social media post in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, whose comment on Prophet Muhammad triggered massive outrage.

As many as 32 officers of the Indian Police Service (IPS), including the Inspector General and Police Superintendent Of Udaipur, have been transferred in the wake of the murder.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 11:29 [IST]