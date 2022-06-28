YouTube
    Jaipur, Jun 28: Hours after the shocking murder of a Hindu shopkeeper in Udaipur on Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to appeal to the youth to maintain peace.

    Udaipur murder: Rajasthan CM appeals PM Modi, Shah to address the nation for peace
    Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

    Addressing the media, he said, "It is a sad and shameful incident. There is a tense atmosphere in the nation today. Why doesn't Prime Minister and Amit Shah address the nation? There is tension among people. PM should address the public and say that such violence won't be tolerated and appeal for peace,"

    "It is a very sad incident. It is not a small incident, what has happened is beyond one's imagination. The culprits will not be spared," Gehlot said.

    A tailor was murdered at his shop under Dhan Mandi police station area and the crime was filmed by the assailants. One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.

    The two men slit the throat of the tailor, saying in a video post on social media that they are avenging an insult to Islam and triggering communal tension in the Rajasthan city.

    Meanwhile, the two accused have been arrested for hacking a man to death on Tuesday in Rajasthan's Udaipur over a social media post supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

    "Both the accused have been detained. The law and order situation is under control. Some people were attempting to come out of the bylanes but were controlled. Curfew imposed in the nearby areas," Manoj Kumar, SP, Udaipur, said.

    X