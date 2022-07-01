YouTube
    Udaipur murder: 2 arrested for conspiracy in connection with tailor's murder

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Udaipur, Jul 01: Two persons were arrested from here on Thursday night for conspiring the brutal beheading of a tailor, a senior police official said.

    Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the beheading . Both the accused were arrested in Rajsamand hours after the crime.

    Two persons have been arrested. They were co-conspirator of the murder of Kanhaiya and they are being interrogated, the official said on Friday.

    The arrested accused were identified as Mohsin and Asif.

    The case is being investigated by National Investigation Agency (NIA) with support of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police.

    Story first published: Friday, July 1, 2022, 13:14 [IST]
    X