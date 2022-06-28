Udaipur man beheaded for social media post supporting Nupur Sharma

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 28: A man was beheaded by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area on Monday. He had shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, a few days ago, as per news agency ANI.

The two men had reportedly posted a video boasting about the beheading the man and threatened PM Modi's life as well, the news agency said.

Talking about the incident, Udaipur SP said, "A heinous murder has been committed and a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. Few accused have been identified. Police teams are constituted to locate the accused. We will take action on the video of men claiming to have committed the act."

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has condemned the incident and said, "I condemn the heinous murder of a youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against the criminals involved in this incident. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not share the video of the act."

He said that it is not a small incident, "what has happened is beyond one's imagination."