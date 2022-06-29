YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Udaipur killing: Case under UAPA filed as Gehlot says murder was to spread terror

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 29: Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot said that a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered following the killing of a Hindu tailor in Udaipur.

    Udaipur killing: Case under UAPA filed as Gehlot says murder was to spread terror
    Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot

    "Police officials said, preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was prima facie aimed at spreading terror. It has also been reported that the two accused have been contacted in other countries," Gehlot said in a tweet following a high-level meeting.

    He also said that the case in this incident has been registered under the UAPA and further investigation will be conducted by the NIA and the Rajasthan ATS would extend full cooperation.

    Gehlot also urged the state police and administration to ensure law and order and also take strict action against those trying to disturb peace. He also appealed to the public to maintain peace in the light of the existing situation.

    The CM had earlier said that the killers had links with radical elements in India and abroad and this would be probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

    47 year old Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor by profession was brutally murdered in broad daylight after he put out a message supporting Nupur Sharma, the suspended BJP leader over her comments on Prophet Mohammad. Udaipur witnessed protests and also the internet was suspended.

    The two accused filmed the incident of one of them slitting Lal's throat. They also posted another video taking credit for the killing and also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    A case has been registered under Sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) & 34 of IPC and sections 16, 18 & 20 of the UAPA. A team of the NIA has already reached Udaipur. The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the NIA to take over the probe.

    Ashok Gehlot
    Know all about
    Ashok Gehlot

    Comments

    More UDAIPUR News  

    Read more about:

    udaipur ashok gehlot

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 16:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X