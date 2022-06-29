Udaipur killing: He had refused to open his shop for days, says wife of murdered

Udaipur killing: Accused went to Dawat-e-Islami in Karachi in 2014, says Top cop

Udaipur killing: Case under UAPA filed as Gehlot says murder was to spread terror

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 29: Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot said that a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered following the killing of a Hindu tailor in Udaipur.

"Police officials said, preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was prima facie aimed at spreading terror. It has also been reported that the two accused have been contacted in other countries," Gehlot said in a tweet following a high-level meeting.

He also said that the case in this incident has been registered under the UAPA and further investigation will be conducted by the NIA and the Rajasthan ATS would extend full cooperation.

Gehlot also urged the state police and administration to ensure law and order and also take strict action against those trying to disturb peace. He also appealed to the public to maintain peace in the light of the existing situation.

The CM had earlier said that the killers had links with radical elements in India and abroad and this would be probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

47 year old Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor by profession was brutally murdered in broad daylight after he put out a message supporting Nupur Sharma, the suspended BJP leader over her comments on Prophet Mohammad. Udaipur witnessed protests and also the internet was suspended.

The two accused filmed the incident of one of them slitting Lal's throat. They also posted another video taking credit for the killing and also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A case has been registered under Sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) & 34 of IPC and sections 16, 18 & 20 of the UAPA. A team of the NIA has already reached Udaipur. The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the NIA to take over the probe.

Know all about Ashok Gehlot

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 16:10 [IST]