Udaipur kiling: 5 cops get out-of-term promotion for arresting accused

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Udaipur, Jun 29: Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday announced, "to give an out-of-term promotion to five policemen, namely Tejpal, Narendra, Shaukat, Vikas and Gautam, who made quick arrests of the accused involved in the Udaipur incident."

Gehlot also urged the state police and administration to ensure law and order and also take strict action against those trying to disturb peace. He also appealed to the public to maintain peace in the light of the existing situation.

"Both the accused who brutally murdered a man in Udaipur were arrested from Rajsamand. The investigation, in this case, will be done under the Case Officer Scheme and by ensuring speedy investigation; the criminals will be punished severely in the court," said Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

The CM had earlier said that the killers had links with radical elements in India and abroad and this would be probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Two accused who murdered a man in Udaipur on camera were arrested from the Rajsamand area in Rajasthan.The deceased who was a tailor by profession was killed brutally for putting social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The accused were from the Surajpole area of Udaipur.

A case has been registered under Sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) & 34 of IPC and sections 16, 18 & 20 of the UAPA. A team of the NIA has already reached Udaipur. The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the NIA to take over the probe.