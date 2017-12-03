Udaipur-Indore Express engine derails near Ujjain, none hurt

A major tragedy ws averted after the engine of Udaipur-Indore Express derailed near Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. No injury was reported. All passengers were reported safe.

Photo courtesy: ANI/Twitter

However, trains services on Ujjain to Indore route were affected.

Earlier on November 24, there were two derailments-Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district that killed three people and another in Odisha when Paradeep-Cuttack goods train jumped the rails.

In most of the train accidents that were reported in 2017, the primary cause remains the poor maintenance of railway tracks.

In 2015-16, a majority of train accidents were caused due to derailments (60 per cent), followed by accidents at level crossings (33 per cent).

