Udaipur-Indore Express engine derails near Ujjain, none hurt

A major tragedy ws averted after the engine of Udaipur-Indore Express derailed near Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. No injury was reported. All passengers were reported safe.

However, trains services on Ujjain to Indore route were affected.

Earlier on November 24, there were two derailments-Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district that killed three people and another in Odisha when Paradeep-Cuttack goods train jumped the rails.

In most of the train accidents that were reported in 2017, the primary cause remains the poor maintenance of railway tracks.

In 2015-16, a majority of train accidents were caused due to derailments (60 per cent), followed by accidents at level crossings (33 per cent).

OneIndia News