Udaipur incident: Curfew relaxed for 4 hours, 10-hour relief to be given on Sunday

New Delhi, July 2: The Udaipur district administration on Saturday relaxed for four hours the curfew imposed in seven police station areas in the wake of the killing of a tailor, officials said.

Mobile internet services, however, remained suspended. With the situation gradually returning to normal, the curfew will be relaxed for 10 hours on Sunday, the officials said. Two men hacked to death a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, with a cleaver at his shop in the Dhan Mandi area here on Tuesday to avenge an "insult to Islam". Following the incident, curfew was imposed in areas falling under the limits of seven police stations -- Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mata, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura and Savina.

"Curfew in the city was relaxed from 12 pm to 4 pm today. Relaxation from 8 am to 6 am will be given on Sunday," Udaipur Collector Tara Chand Meena said. The decision to relax the curfew was taken after reviewing the situation, official sources said.

With the peaceful conduct of Friday's Jagannath Rath Yatra, in which thousands participated, the administration decided to relax the curfew on Saturday, they said. Four people have been arrested in connection with Lal's murder.

Two men hacked to death Kanhaiya Lal with a cleaver at his shop before posting videos online saying that they were avenging an insult to Islam. The BJP leader said that a financial assistance of Rs 30 lakh will also be given to the family of Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe who was killed in Amravati in Maharashtra.

Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death on Tuesday allegedly by two men for extending support on social media to a controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Hours after they allegedly beheaded the tailor with a cleaver at his shop and shared the clip of the incidents, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were arrested by cops on Tuesday.

In the clip, the accused claimed that they were avenging an insult to Islam as the victim had extended his support to Nupur Sharma through a social media post.

The two others, Mohsin and Asif, were nabbed on Thursday night for being involved in the conspiracy.

Meanwhile, a court on Saturday sent all the four accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Udaipur to 10-day NIA (National Investigation Agency) remand.

Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 20:38 [IST]