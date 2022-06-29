CAA has nothing to do with Muslims in India, says Delhi Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam

Udaipur beheading an act against Islam: Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid

New Delhi, Jun 29: Condemning the murder of a tailor in Udaipur, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Delhi on Tuesday issued a statement. He called it "not only an act of cowardice but an act against Islam."

Two men with a cleaver killed a tailor in Udaipur and posted videos online that said they are avenging an insult to Islam.

Treating the Udaipur murder as a terror incident, the Centre on Wednesday directed anti-terror agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), to extensively probe the "brutal" murder of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, especially whether any organisation or international links were behind the sensational killing.

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Delhi issues a statement on the Udaipur beheading incident; condemning the act, he calls it "not only an act of cowardice but an act against Islam." pic.twitter.com/UVVpvqYM4h — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

The town of Udaipur witnessed a shocking incident on Tuesday, when Riaz Akhtari, one of the accused, slit Teli's throat with a cleaver, as Ghouse Mohammad, the other accused, recorded the act on a mobile phone.

In the video clip that circulated on social media, one of the purported assailants declared that they had "beheaded" the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying their knife will get him as well. Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

The accused brandished blood-stained cleavers as they issued the threats. Both of them were arrested and taken to an undisclosed location for a thorough interrogation.

For several hours, shopkeepers stopped police from taking away the body, saying they will allow the removal of the corpse only after the murderers are arrested and compensation -- Rs 50 lakh and a government job -- given to the victim's family. Later, they agreed to assurances given by the authorities.

Prohibitory orders banning people from assembling were clamped across the state for a month and mobile internet services suspended after the incident.

At 8 pm on Tuesday, curfew was declared till further orders in seven police station areas of Udaipur city. The Rajasthan Police also announced a special investigation team (SIT) soon after the arrest of the two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad.

