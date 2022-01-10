CTET December 2021 admit cards to be out shortly: How to download

UCEED admit card 2022 to be released on THIS date

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 10: The UCEED admit cards will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2022) admit cards will be released on January 12 2022."Admit Cards can be downloaded from 12th January, 2022 from the candidate portal," a statement read. Discrepancies if any can be rectified until January 14 2022.

After qualifying in UCEED 2022, candidates will have to apply separately for BeDs admissions and the students will be admitted through the joint seat allocation process. The UCEED admit cards once released will be available on uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 14:20 [IST]