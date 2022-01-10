YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UCEED admit card 2022 to be released on THIS date

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 10: The UCEED admit cards will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    UCEED admit card 2022 to be released on THIS date

    The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2022) admit cards will be released on January 12 2022."Admit Cards can be downloaded from 12th January, 2022 from the candidate portal," a statement read. Discrepancies if any can be rectified until January 14 2022.

    After qualifying in UCEED 2022, candidates will have to apply separately for BeDs admissions and the students will be admitted through the joint seat allocation process. The UCEED admit cards once released will be available on uceed.iitb.ac.in.

    More ADMIT CARD News  

    Read more about:

    admit card

    Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 14:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X