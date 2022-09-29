YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Uber has savage reply for driver's request not to address him as Bhaya or Uncle

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 29: It has become quite common for people to book cab services like Uber, Ola whether it's going to the office or a tiring way home. We often wonder how to address the driver during the conversation... and end up calling them bhaiya. Guess what, they don't like you doing that. Yes, you got it right!

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    A uber driver has humerously convayed it very clearly by writing on the back of the headrest of the front passenger seat, "Don't call me bhaya & uncle."

    Netizens lauded the driver for his innovative idea, while others were confused about how to address the driver.

    "I just call every driver "driver sahab" because i did it once and the cabby was overwhelmed because no one had ever called him Sahab in the 20 years he had been driving cabs, and he spoke about it to me for a few minutes. I didn't realise it would be so impactful," said a Twitter user.

    But the Uber had the savage reply to the post. Take a look

    Comments

    More UBER News  

    Read more about:

    uber

    Story first published: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 23:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X