Uber has savage reply for driver's request not to address him as Bhaya or Uncle

New Delhi, Sep 29: It has become quite common for people to book cab services like Uber, Ola whether it's going to the office or a tiring way home. We often wonder how to address the driver during the conversation... and end up calling them bhaiya. Guess what, they don't like you doing that. Yes, you got it right!

A uber driver has humerously convayed it very clearly by writing on the back of the headrest of the front passenger seat, "Don't call me bhaya & uncle."

Netizens lauded the driver for his innovative idea, while others were confused about how to address the driver.

"I just call every driver "driver sahab" because i did it once and the cabby was overwhelmed because no one had ever called him Sahab in the 20 years he had been driving cabs, and he spoke about it to me for a few minutes. I didn't realise it would be so impactful," said a Twitter user.

I address them as Sir or Mam. This sounds respectful and professional. Also, very safe to use because uncle aunty bhaiyya go wrong at times. — Anuschkaa P (@AnuschkaaPreeti) September 29, 2022

But the Uber had the savage reply to the post. Take a look

I prefer to call them by their Name + Ji, instead of calling bhaiya, uncle of sir.



For example Dinesh ji or Ramesh Ji — Subhojit Biswas (@Subhojit0989) September 29, 2022

Story first published: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 23:13 [IST]