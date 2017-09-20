U-turn: No citizenship for Chakmas says govt

The government did a U-turn while stating that it would challenge the granting of citizenship to Chakma and Hajong refugees settled in Arunachal Pradesh in the Supreme Court.

The government said that it would tell the Supreme Court that its order to give citizenship to the refugees is not implementable.

Minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju said Arunachal Pradesh is a protected territory and if citizenship is given to Chakma and Hajong refugees, it will create an imbalance in the social structure of the state.

Rijiju's assertion negates the decision taken last week at a meeting chaired by home minister Rajnath Singh to grant citizenship to around one lakh refugees from the two communities, honouring the Supreme Court's 2015 order.

At present, the refugees don't have citizenship and land rights but are provided basic amenities by the state government. After the meeting chaired by Singh on September 14, the Central government appeared keen on giving the refugees Inner Line permits, required for non-locals in Arunachal Pradesh to travel and work.

OneIndia News