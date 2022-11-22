Two war memorials to come up in Assam and what you should know about Lachit Barphukan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Assam Government has taken several initiatives to pay tributes to the sacrifices and valour of the Ahom Army. This includes building two memorials at Guwahati and Jorhat.

On the outskirts of Guwahati, where the Battle of Alaboi was fought in the 17th century between the Ahom Army and Mughals, a memorial at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore will be setup. The main attraction would be a 100 feet hight Hengang (Ahom sword) right at the centre of the memorial.

The state government on Tuesday released a 3D model of the war memorial and the same was shared by Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on his social media. .'Alaboi Ranakshetra' being built at Alaboi, Kamrup at a cost of Rs150 cr over 75 bigha of land and to feature a 100-foot Hengdang will be Assam's glorious tribute to the valour & supreme sacrifice of 10,000 Ahom soldiers martyred in the Battle of Alaboi," Sarma said in a tweet.

Infantry Day: CDS Anil Chauhan lays wreath at National War Memorial

The Battle of Alaboi:

The Battle of Alaboi was fought on August 5 1669. The Ahoms were defeated by the Mughals and they lost as many as 10,000 soldiers. Another memorial of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan will be built in Jorhat at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore.

Lachit Barphukan was the commander-in-chief of the Ahom Army in the historic battle of Saraighat which was fought in 1671. Barphukan along with his brave men put up an extremely tough resistance against the Mughal invasion into Assam. They also thwarted their advances. Lachit Barphukan is revered as one of the greatest military heroes of India.

The weeklong celebrations for the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom general Lachit Batphukan began on Friday. Many uniformed men and women took part in the march to commemorate his valour and sacrifice.

Various events are also being held in the state which would also involve the police, government departments, cultural organisations and schools.

The last leg of the celebration would be held in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan between November 23 and 25.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also grace the ocassion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the valedictory function to be held on November 25.

The idea of taking the memory of Lachit Barphukan to Delhi is part of the efforts made by the Assam government. This would revive the memory of the great warrior and national hero who over a period of time had not been given the due he deserves.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 16:05 [IST]