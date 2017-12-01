Two teachers arrested in connection with sexual assault of 4 year old student

Two Physical Training (PT) teachers of the GD Birla school of Kolkata were arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a Kindergarten student. The two have been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The arrest was made around 6 pm on Friday following the medical report which confirmed sexual assault.

Earlier the 4 year old victim had identified the two offenders from their photographs. She had pointed the two out from among 4 photographs, displaying clear signs of trauma while seeing their photographs.

The two offenders were identified as Avisekh Rai and Mohammad Mafizul, both working as PT teachers in the GD Birla school. "The duo have been arrested" confirmed Vishal Garg, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime.) The two will be produced in a Kolkata court on Saturday.

Incidentally on Thursday the 4 year old had returned home traumatized and in great pain. There were blood stains on her clothes. When questioned she broke down an revealed the horrific tale. She had been lured with promise of a chocolate and taken to the toilet where she was allegedly sexually assaulted by the duo. She was first taken to a private nursing home where the doctor told the parents that she was suffering from internal injury.

An FIR was lodged at the Jadavpur police station. The victim was admitted at the SSKM Hospital where she is undergoing treatment. A forensic team also examined her along with her clothes.

Widespread protests broke out at the school where anxious parents and guardians complained of the lackadaisical attitude of the school authorities on Friday. Two years ago a similar incident had taken place in the school. Despite all this the school does not have CCTV surveillance till date.

The principal of the school had initially stated that no such incident had taken place on Thursday. She further claimed that the student was normal when she had been handed over to her parents on Thursday. However family members claim that a teacher had stated that there was orange discharge with her urine.

"We want the police to initiate action against the school authorities. The principal is in denial mode. She knew of everything but hid information" alleged the father of the victim.

The legal counsel of the family has decided to lodge an FIR against the school and to seek legal recourse. The education department has constituted a 3 member committee to probe into the matter.

The school witnessed widespread protest by anxious parents and guardians throughout the day. They demanded the immediate arrest of the principal of the school. Opposition political outfits including the BJP, Congress and CPIM demonstrated outside the Jadavpur Police Station. Legal experts have suggested that the two should be charged for gang rape.

OneIndia News