Two low-intensity earthquakes hit J&K, Haryana; No causalities reported

By
    New Delhi, Sep 12: Two low-intensity earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 3.1 hit Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana's Jhajjar respectively on Wednesday morning.

    A 4.6-magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir at 5.15 am on Wednesday while another quake of magnitude of 3.1 on Richter Scale hit Haryana's Jhajjar at 5.43 am.

    As per IMD, the quake had a latitude of 28.6 N, longitude of 76.8 E and a depth of 5 kilometers.

    No reports of injuries or casualties have emerged so far in both the earthqaukes.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 7:58 [IST]
