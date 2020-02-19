  • search
    Two Lashkar operatives from PoK charged by NIA

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 19: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba from Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

    The duo to be charged are Khalil Ahmad and Mohammad Nazeem.

    Two Lashkar operatives from PoK charged by NIA
    File Photo

    The duo were arrested near the Nilkanth Nala approximately 700 meters in Indian side of LoC, in Gulmarg Sector of District Baramulla and recovery of arms, ammunition, Grenades, IED material including explosives & detonators, Pakistan made medicine and eatable items etc. from the forest area near LoC, at their instance by the Indian Army.

    JMB in Bengaluru: NIA charges 11

    It was revealed that the two were in contact with their handler and they were engaged in concealing arms and ammunition in the forest areas for the terrorists to use.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 7:26 [IST]
