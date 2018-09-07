Two ISIS terrorists arrested, were using Delhi as transit point

New Delhi, Sep 7: The Delhi police has arrested two suspected terrorists. The arrested duo hail from Kashmir and were arrested on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

They are currently being questioned for further details. The police say that the duo are part of the Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir. They were picked up from the Red Fort area. They have been identified as Pervez and Jamshad and are residents of Shopian in south Kashmir.

The police say that both were engineering students and were well versed with the areas in Delhi. However the police say that there was no plan to attack Delhi, but was being used as a transit point.

The police suspect that they may have slipped into the city earlier this week. The Delhi police had intelligence about the movement of terrorists into the city from Kashmir. Further leads on the case are being worked on, officials said.