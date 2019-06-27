  • search
    Two get 10 years sentence for trafficking fake currency from Bengal to South India

    New Delhi, June 27: A Special Court has convicted two persons in connection with a fake currency case.

    The Special Court of the National Investigation Agency convicted two persons- Mohammad Mababoob Baig and Syed Imran, both residents of Mandya in Karnataka.

    Two get 10 years sentence for trafficking fake currency from Bengal to South India
    Both were sentenced to 10 years in jail and ordered to cough up a fine of Rs 10,000.

    On March 31 2018, the DRI unit of Vishakhapatanam had seized fake currency worth Rs 10,20,000 in the denomination of Rs.2,000.

    The NIA lager took up the case and during investigation, it was found that the accused along with their associates had hatched a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating fake Indian currency notes in India.

    Key accused in inter-state fake currency racket arrested

    Investigations also revealed that the above accused persons and their associates in Bengaluru and Malda were active in trafficking of huge quantities of FICN since 2015 and accused had visited Malda on many occasions and received FICN from their associates based at there.

    Investigation revealed that FICN was procured from Bangladesh via Indo- Bangladesh International border and further circulated in Karnataka and other parts of the country.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 7:25 [IST]
