CUET 2022: Registration process to begin from April first week, details here

Haryana Board BSEH Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 released: How students can get it

Two bodies found in drain near India International Centre

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: Two bodies were recovered on Tuesday evening from a drain opposite the India International Centre in central Delhi, authorities said.

The dead were identified as Khurshid, 31, and Sajjad, 34, both from Arariya, Bihar, police said, according to news agency PTI.

According to fire officials, they received the information at 6.24 pm about two bodies being found in a drain near Kothi number 57 in Lodhi Estate area.

The police so far has conjectured that the two men were murdered and thrown in the drain.

An FIR has been filed against unknown persons and the matter is being further investigated, police said.

A total of three fire engines were rushed to the site to retrieve the bodies, said the fire department.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:34 [IST]