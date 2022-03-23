YouTube
    Two bodies found in drain near India International Centre

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 23: Two bodies were recovered on Tuesday evening from a drain opposite the India International Centre in central Delhi, authorities said.

    The dead were identified as Khurshid, 31, and Sajjad, 34, both from Arariya, Bihar, police said, according to news agency PTI.

    According to fire officials, they received the information at 6.24 pm about two bodies being found in a drain near Kothi number 57 in Lodhi Estate area.

    The police so far has conjectured that the two men were murdered and thrown in the drain.

    An FIR has been filed against unknown persons and the matter is being further investigated, police said.

    A total of three fire engines were rushed to the site to retrieve the bodies, said the fire department.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:34 [IST]
