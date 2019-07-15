Two arrested for propagating ISIS ideology in Tamil Nadu

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 15: The National Investigation agency has arrested two persons, who were part of a module that was propagating on behalf of the Islamic State in Tamil Nadu. Hassan Ali and Harish Mohammad, residents of Nagapattinam district, Tamil Nadu were arrested by the NIA.

It may be recalled that the NIA busted a gang which conspired to establish Islamic rule in the country. The NIA conducted searches in Chennai and Nagapattinam in connection with the Islamic State case.

The NIA searched the the office and house of What-e-Islam Tamil Nadu leader, Syed Mohammad Bukhari. It may be recalled that in raids conducted last month, the agency had arrested six persons.

During the raids, the NIA had seized incriminating documents and learnt that they were propagating on behalf of the Islamic State. Further, it was also found that these persons were propagating the ISIS ideology on the social media and were also aiming at recruiting youth in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The accused persons, while being within and beyond India, had conspired and conducted consequent preparations to wage war against the Government of India by forming the terrorist gang Ansarulla. It has also been learnt that the accused persons and their associates had collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India, with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in India.

During searches, 9 mobiles, 15 SIM cards, 7 memory cards, 3 laptops, 5 hard discs, 6 pen drives, 2 tablets and 3 CDs/ DVDs besides documents including magazines, banners, notices, posters and books have been seized by NIA.