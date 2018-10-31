Twitterati salutes woman cop who does duty with little daughter by her side

Lucknow, Oct 31: A few years ago, the story about a top woman police officer going out on night patrolling with her sleeping child made the headlines. The police officer had no other option but to take her child on duty because there was nobody at home to take care of her.

Recently, another woman police personnel made the headlines for a similar reason. Archana Jayant, 30, was found working at her station in Jhansi with her six-month-old baby daughter sleeping on a desk and soon after the picture went viral, the former was transferred to her home district where her parents live so that she could put her child in safe shelters and do her duty.

Last Sunday, October 28, UP DGP Om Prakash Singh confirmed the news of Archana's transfer to Agra, The Indian Express reported. The picture of Archana with her daughter was shared earlier by Additional Superintendent of Police, UP, Rahul Srivastava.

"Meet 'MotherCop' Archana posted at kotwali jhansi for whom the duties of motherhood & the department go side by side ! She deserves a Salute!!" Srivastava's tweet said. It did not take much time before the post went viral.

"When I saw the image and read the story, I spoke to the Inspector General (IG) Jhansi, who has rewarded the constable with Rs 1,000 in cash. I got to know that she is very hard-working. Despite the fact that she has a newborn, she did not take childcare leave. She opted to go to duty. When I spoke to her, she said the only problem she is facing is that she does not have family support," The Indian Express quoted DGP Singh as saying.

The Twitterati was impressed with the police department's move to transfer the woman cop. Though there were also people who felt that the incident showed our system is a woman-unfriendly one and that there should be facilities available at police stations for keeping children under care.