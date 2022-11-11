Twitter rolls out blue tick service in India for select users, cost Rs 719 a month

Twitter becomes the epicentre of memes as Nepal earthquake sends tremors in north India

oi-Deepika S

New York, Nov 10: Twitter has started to roll-out blue tick in India for select users, which can be subscribed at a cost of Rs 719 per month. Some users in India today tweeted that they received a prompt nudging them to subscribe to Twitter Blue. The Twitter blue tick is currently available only on iPhones.

Twitter has rolled out a subscription service for USD 7.99 a month for some countries. In an update to Apple iOS devices available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK, Twitter said users who "sign up now" for the new "Twitter Blue with verification" can receive the blue check next to their names "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow."

The change will end Twitter's current verification system, which was launched in 2009 to prevent impersonations of high-profile accounts such as celebrities and politicians.

Current verified accounts include celebrities, athletes and influencers, along with government agencies and politicians worldwide, journalists and news outlets, activists, businesses and brands, and Musk himself.

While announcing the pricing of Twitter Blue at $8 per month, Elon Musk promised to factor in price purchase parity. However, netizens are unhappy with Elon Musk as Rs 719 in India seems like a direct conversion of almost $9 as per the current dollar-rupee exchange rate.

Some people in India have started receiving Twitter Blue access at ₹719 per month (.88 to be exact lol) pic.twitter.com/olgjWAkaix — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 10, 2022

Twitter Blue in India is more costlier than US. 🥲

Twitter Blue US 💵 ~ ₹648 / month

Twitter Blue India 💵 ₹719 per month — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 10, 2022

Heard that @TwitterBlue is available in India at ₹719/month. This is ₹71 higher than US rate. (=₹648)

What was the purchasing power parity you were talking about? @elonmusk#Twitter #TwitterBlue pic.twitter.com/zxbgPfs2CK — Krishna Das (@KrishnaDasFB) November 10, 2022

#TwitterBlue will apparently cost Rs 719 in #India — or .90.

That’s a dollar more than what it costs in the US!!

Ok, #ElonMusk. Thank you, I guess. 🙄 — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) November 10, 2022