New Delhi, Aug 06: Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Saturday removed the blue tick from former Indian Cricket team captain MS Dhoni's official account. Blue ticks are put on verified accounts by Twitter.

Dhoni has 8.2 million followers on Twitters, over 26 million on Facebook and 34.5 million on Instagram.

MS Dhoni is not active on social media which may be the reason why his blue tick from Twitter was removed. His last tweet was on January 8, 2021. MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni still has a blue tick mark on Twitter.

While Dhoni fans have questioned twitter's mobve, many come up with hillarious meme's involving Suresh Raina.

Raina on his way to @verified office for removing Dhoni's blue tick pic.twitter.com/JtwHucDt3J — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) August 6, 2021

Blue tick of MS Dhoni on Twitter has been removed.

Meanwhile Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu & Mohan Bhagwat to MS Dhoni: pic.twitter.com/4GWHRxiADj — GURPANTH SANDHU (@Gurpanthinsan) August 6, 2021

Twitter removes blue tick from @msdhoni account.



Meanwhile MS Dhoni at home :-- pic.twitter.com/Qqo6ZbRvNw — 🅳🅰🆁🅺 🅵🅴🅻🅻🅾🆆 (@Nar_fault) August 6, 2021