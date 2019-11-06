  • search
Trending Delhi Police Vs Lawyers Maharashtra Ayodhya Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Twitter faces casteism row as #cancelallBlueTicksinIndia campaign trends

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 06: Micro-blogging website Twitter has landed in a casteism row with thousands of users accusing the social media platform of not verifying active accounts of people from the lower caste and minority.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The hashtag, #cancelAllBlueTicksinIndia campaign is trending globally as well as in India.

    More than, 24,000 tweets have been urging the micro-blogging website to do away with its verification process (blue ticks).

    The blue tick verified badge on Twitter helps increase the authenticity and accountability of a user making his/her voice heard digitally.

    The row actually started on 1 November when restrictions were placed on the verified Twitter account of Dilip Mandal, a senior columnist and an adjunct professor at the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication.

    Users expressed their objection to Mandal being banned, and used the hashtag #restoredilipmandal.

    Since Wednesday morning, thousands of Twitter users have posted comments with the hashtag #cancelallBlueTicksinIndia accusing the microblogging site of discriminating against Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) activists.

    However, Twitter has stated that it is committed to ensuring inclusion and diversity on its platform.

    It also said, currently their public verification process is shutdown.

    Plea seeking FIR against Facebook, WhatsApp and NSO filed in SC

    Generally, Twitter does verify people who are active in the public conversation and it works with political parties to verify candidates, elected officials, and relevant party officials around the time of elections.

    More TWITTER News

    Read more about:

    twitter trends

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 17:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue